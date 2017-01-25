Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Al Porter has been announced as Today FM’s new lunchtime radio presenter

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 11:32 am

Today FM has just revealed that Al Porter will be their new lunchtime radio presenter.

Live streaming the announcement via the station’s Facebook page, Al himself expressed his excitement to begin his new radio venture.



The full-time comedian will be filling the slot left by Dermot and Dave as the duo will be now on from 9am - 12am, the gap left by Anton Savage’s departure.

The ‘Al Porter Show’ will kick off on February 13 and according to Al it will be a take on his stand-up show.

The 24-year-old also joked that he was thinking of calling it ‘Al Porter’s breakfast show’ as he doesn’t get up until noon.

