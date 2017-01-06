Agyness Deyn lands detective role

Model turned actress Agyness Deyn has signed up to star as a sleuth in a new BBC1 crime drama.

The British actress and former catwalk star, 33, has been cast as a detective in Hard Sun, set in contemporary London.

The Way Back actor Jim Sturgess, 38, will play her crime-cracking partner in the “pre-apocalyptic” series.

Agyness Deyn (Hannah McKay/PA) The six-hour drama has been penned by Neil Cross, who created the hit crime series Luther.

Detectives Robert Hicks and Elaine Renko are “partners and enemies, who seek to enforce the law and protect their loved ones in a world that every day slips closer to certain destruction”.

Agyness’ character is “utterly incorruptible” but “difficult and damaged” while Jim’s alter-ego “is a family man” but “profoundly corrupt”.

Jim Sturgess (Hannah McKay/PA) Agyness, whose credits include Sunset Song and Electricity, said: “As soon as I read the first episode I was hooked…It’s an honour to join the Hard Sun team.”

Jim said: “I am very excited to be playing Hicks in this wonderful project… I can’t wait to get started.”

Filming starts in London this month and the series airs later in the year.