After 13 years, the trailer for Incredibles 2 is finally here

The long-awaited trailer for Incredibles 2 is here!

Disney's Pixar have finally released the sequel to their 2004 superhero film The Incredibles and it brings us straight back to life with the super-powered Parr family, as if we never left.

2004! Yes, that means fans have been waiting 13 for this.

This time the youngest member, Jack-Jack has some new powers.

The #Incredibles2 trailer is here. See the film in theatres in 3D June 15, 2018. pic.twitter.com/episnabztB — Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) November 18, 2017

Disney announced the sequel in 2015, originally scheduling it for 2019, but later bumped it to 2018, switching places with Toy Story 4 - which will now be released in Jun, 2019.

Incredibles 2 will hit theaters on June 15, 2018.