Adele to perform at Grammy awards ceremony

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 05:32 pm

Ten-time Grammy winner Adele will perform at this year’s awards ceremony, organisers have revealed.

The British star, who is up for a string of awards, will perform a song from her latest album 25 and joins fellow singer John Legend and rock group Metallica in being announced as performing at the event.

Adele has received five nominations, with 25 up for album of the year and smash-hit single Hello nominated for both record and song of the year.

Adele and James Corden at the 2012 Brit awards (Yui Mok/PA)
She will compete for the three main awards with Beyonce, who earned the most nominations with nine, following her celebrated visual album Lemonade.

The Hello singer will be reunited with James Corden, who is hosting the event, five years after he cut short her acceptance speech for British Album of the Year when presenting the Brit Awards.

Adele then flipped the middle finger at the cameras, later saying it was aimed at “the suits” – and received an apology.

:: The 59th annual Grammys will take place on February 12 in Los Angeles

