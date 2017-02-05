Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Actress Selma Blair in tears after petrol station mishap

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 06:58 pm

Selma Blair has thanked fans for their kind words after sharing that she broke down in tears in a coffee shop after a horrendous day.

The actress, 44, had posted a video of her frowning face on Instagram, along with a message telling her followers that a string of things had gone wrong.

She wrote: “Ok. So my head is still pounding. I drove away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in.

“I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird cause it was teddy bear fur.

“And then I paid for the broken pump so that was over a 500 dollar tank of gas. Felt awful for being so absent minded. Then I burst into tears in front of barista after ordering and made everyone uncomfortable. Still crying.”

Selma, who has a five-year-old son, continued: “And I ran out of dog food. And excedrin.

“Can I have someone say this will pass ? #waytogo #crapday #stillgrateful #makemelaughplease #timetoplaywithmylittleone.”

But a day later it seems Selma has cheered up, as she shared a sweet snap of herself in bed with her little boy’s feet in her face.

De feet. 👣 that's what woke me. Beautiful #defeet #thankyou #kindwordsfeelgood

A photo posted by Selma Blair (@therealselmablair) on

She wrote: “De feet. that’s what woke me. Beautiful #defeet #thankyou #kindwordsfeelgood.”

