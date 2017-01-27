Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Actress Mischa Barton taken to hospital after police called to apartment

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 05:24 pm

Actress Mischa Barton has been taken to hospital after police were called to a southern California apartment.

Officers and emergency responders found Barton at a West Hollywood apartment following a report of a woman shouting at about 7am on Thursday. Barton was subsequently taken to hospital.

There is no word on her condition, and Barton's representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The London-born 31-year-old is best known for her role on the Fox teen drama The OC.

As a child, she appeared in hit movies Notting Hill and The Sixth Sense.

KEYWORDS Mischa Barton

