Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Actor killed while filming music video in Australia

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 08:49 am

An actor has been killed while filming a scene for an Australian band’s music video.

Queensland state police Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said the man died at a bar in the city of Brisbane while filming a scene that involved several firearms.

Although police refused to confirm the name of the band, it was reported to be Australian hip-hop duo Bliss n Eso, who were not believed to have been on set at the time.

The bar, believed to be Brooklyn Standard, posted a statement on its Facebook page saying it was helping police with the investigation.

After an incident at Brooklyn Standard… – Brooklyn Standard | Facebook

Police added that during the scene, several actors fired their guns and the victim somehow suffered wounds to his chest. No-one else was injured.

Armitt said it was not immediately clear whether the guns were loaded with live ammunition or blanks. Blank cartridges can still cause injuries if fired at close range.

“I can’t tell you whether they are live or real firearms,” he said, adding “I can’t tell you the type of ammunition that were being used. That will be a subject of the investigation.”

Police did not release the actor’s name.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Australia, Bliss n Eso, Brisbane,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Boy George praises Melania Trump for inauguration day - but not Donald

New Saatchi exhibition to explore the power of the selfie

Stars set to hit the red carpet at tonight's Critics' Circle Awards in London

Speidi make sure their CBB housemates feel really bad about the nominations twist


Lifestyle

Are these movies even better than their books?

You have to hand it to great apes

Appliance of science: What's inside our brains?

Smartphones have ushered in a golden age of personal eccentricity

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 