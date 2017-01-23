Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Actor Gorden Kaye, 'Allo 'Allo!'s cafe owner Rene Artois, dies aged 75

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 04:17 pm

Actor Gorden Kaye, best known for his role in the long-running sitcom ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died aged 75.

Gorden played reluctant resister and cafe owner Rene Artois in the show, which was set in Nazi-occupied France during the Second World War.

The star’s agent confirmed he died on Monday but made no further comment.

Gorden Kaye (Tony Harris PA Archive/PA Images)
The show ran on BBC1 from 1982-1991 and remains one of Britain’s best-loved sitcoms.

As Rene, Gorden risked his neck to aid the resistance and stay out of trouble with the Nazis, with Carmen Silvera as his wife Edith, Richard Gibson as Gestapo officer Herr Flick and Officer Crabtree (Arthur Bostrom), whose mangled vowels led him to adopt the greeting: “Good moaning.”

A long-running joke had Rene hiding a painting, The Fallen Madonna With The Big Boobies, inside a garlic sausage.

He also starred in Coronation Street, playing Elsie Tanner’s nephew Bernard Butler on the soap from 1969 to 1970.

His last acting credit came in the BBC sketch show Revolver in 2004.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Allo Allo, Gorden Kaye, Rene Artois,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Star Wars: Episode VIII to be called The Last Jedi

Henry Cavill takes on Ben Affleck and Robert De Niro in Razzie Awards battle

Bradley Walsh left giggling on The Chase

Andrew Garfield and Dev Patel among Brits hoping for Oscar nominations


Lifestyle

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

The Big Book of Happiness is here

Smartphones have ushered in a golden age of personal eccentricity

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 