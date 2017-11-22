'Absolute gem' Mary Diamond revealed as first Operation Transformation 2018 leader

The first Operation Transformation 2018 leader has been revealed as 52-year-old Mary Diamond from Kiltimagh in Co Mayo.

The mother of three was surprised with the news at her home by Kathryn Thomas who described her as an ’absolute gem’ on the Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 today.

Ray was joined in studio by OT expert Aoife Hearne and on the line with Kathryn Thomas live from Kiltimagh as they revealed the first leader of Operation Transformation 2018.

A Montessori teacher and owner, Mary’s main motivation for applying this year was her eldest son Gary who has Down Syndrome, wanting to be the best mother she can be for him.

Speaking on the Ray D’Arcy Show, Mary said, "This is really what I need".

"I’m a bit worried about the challenges, but I’m in it now, and I’m going with it. I know I’ll have loads of people behind me here in town."

On Monday, Ray joined the Operation Transformation team for their assessment day which saw 19 hopefuls put through their paces, emotionally and physically.

Mary said that she was more determined after coming away on Monday from the assessment day.

Weighing 13st and 2lb, she told Ray that the weight used to fall off a lot easier, but thinks maybe she loves the food just a little bit more now than she did before.

’I’m just so excited Ray," she said.