Aaron Taylor-Johnson takes Golden Globe for best supporting actor

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 01:49 am

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has won a Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a movie for his role in Nocturnal Animals.

The British actor dedicated his award to his wife, film-maker Sam Taylor-Johnson, who he described as his “soul mate”.

“I want to thank my wife for being there with me and supporting me,” he said on stage.

Aaron and his wife Sam (Jordan Strauss/AP)
“Thank you for putting up with me. Jesus, I was not very pleasant in this role.”

Comedian Jimmy Fallon, who is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, opened the show with a skit on musical La La Land which leads the way with seven nominations.

Billy Bob Thornton won the Golden Globe for the best performance by an actor in a television series (drama) for his role in Goliath.

He joked about winning the award over another of the actors nominated, Bob Odenkirk, who was in contention for Better Call Saul.

Billy said: “These days there are a lot of talented people in this business, this is not track and field, so you don’t have to break a tape at the end to win this, this is up to people’s opinion but I do have to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for picking me over Bob, because Bob and I have had a feud since the 1940s…”

He then dedicated his award to the memory of a crew member who had worked on Goliath but had died.

