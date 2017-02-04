A sheep was milked on last night's Late Late Show

In standard Irish chat show behaviour a sheep joined Tubs last night on the Late Late Show.
The Late Late Show appears to be running based on some kind of checklist.
•Sheep
•GAA
•Country Music— Snowflake No. 348653 (@SteveDrakovari) February 3, 2017
Yes, an all ba’ing, cloud resembling, pen inclosed, real-life sheep - wait, it gets better.
This wasn’t just any sheep, this sheep could be milked.
We know, we really don't do ourselves any favours.
The sheep, adorably named Siobhan, is a dairy sheep which means she produces milk.
So, what did RTÉ bosses suggest? Yes, you guessed it - Siobhan was milked live on telly and Tubs drank her produce.
His face says it all.
Where else would you find it?