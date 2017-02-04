Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

A sheep was milked on last night's Late Late Show

Saturday, February 04, 2017

In standard Irish chat show behaviour a sheep joined Tubs last night on the Late Late Show.

Yes, an all ba’ing, cloud resembling, pen inclosed, real-life sheep - wait, it gets better.

This wasn’t just any sheep, this sheep could be milked.

We know, we really don't do ourselves any favours.

The sheep, adorably named Siobhan, is a dairy sheep which means she produces milk.

So, what did RTÉ bosses suggest? Yes, you guessed it - Siobhan was milked live on telly and Tubs drank her produce.

His face says it all.

Where else would you find it?

