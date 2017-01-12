Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

A Pointless contestant won because her boyfriend told her to say 'Henrik Larsson' to any football question

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 07:53 am

The toughest thing about gameshows is when a topic comes up that you just don’t have the foggiest about. For Wednesday night’s contestant her dreaded subject was football, but she needn’t have worried – her boyfriend had come up with an ingenious plan.

When Tasha and Jo went on Pointless, Tasha’s boyfriend Alex gave her a solid piece of advice: when in doubt, answer Henrik Larsson.

And it certainly was a stellar recommendation. The show was looking for any goal-scorer in Euro 2000, and the girls went on to win a jackpot of £2,250 with an answer of none other than “Henrik Larsson” – which was both right and pointless.

People just can’t get over his winning advice.

It really is a hilarious get – who knew that Alex would be so on the money.

Others think it makes perfect sense, because obviously a legend like Larsson should be the answer to any question.

Well, maybe not any question…

We also love the fact that there was such a killer story behind the answer – it’s basically like Slumdog Millionaire, but far less exotic.

So next time you’re asked a tricky question, why not take a punt and answer Henrik Larsson?

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Gameshow, henrik larsson, Pointless,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Could Alec Baldwin be taking his Donald Trump impression on tour?

FKA twigs has created a stunning visual for her new Nike campaign

We're not sure we would recommend James McAvoy's 'bulk up quick' regime

Kaya Scodelario shares breastfeeding snap as she gets ready for showbiz bash


Lifestyle

Meet the group reviving the fine art of conversation

Zero Waste movement aims to reduce household waste

A question of taste - Jen Coppinger

No Disco for a new generation

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 