A Pointless contestant won because her boyfriend told her to say 'Henrik Larsson' to any football question

The toughest thing about gameshows is when a topic comes up that you just don’t have the foggiest about. For Wednesday night’s contestant her dreaded subject was football, but she needn’t have worried – her boyfriend had come up with an ingenious plan.

When Tasha and Jo went on Pointless, Tasha’s boyfriend Alex gave her a solid piece of advice: when in doubt, answer Henrik Larsson.

And it certainly was a stellar recommendation. The show was looking for any goal-scorer in Euro 2000, and the girls went on to win a jackpot of £2,250 with an answer of none other than “Henrik Larsson” – which was both right and pointless.

That moment when Henrik Larsson wins you the Pointless jackpot! 🍀🇸🇪🍀 pic.twitter.com/T4zfHI3ofD — ByTheMinute ⏱ (@ByTheMins) January 11, 2017

People just can’t get over his winning advice.

Lassie on #pointless there quality 😂. Any scorer at euro 2000 "Henrik Larsson" my boyfriend said if any football question comes up say him — Hambo (@paulhamill88) January 11, 2017

Two girls on Pointless have just won the jackpot by giving the pointless answer 'Henrik Larsson.' I'm in love 😍😍😍 #Hero #Celtic #Bhoys — Matthew Watts (@theDiablo_96) January 11, 2017

It really is a hilarious get – who knew that Alex would be so on the money.

That Henrik Larsson pointless answer is well funny 😂 — curtis (@Curtis__B) January 11, 2017

Henrik Larsson might be the best ever #pointless winning answer ever — Lucy Horsfall (@Lellahat) January 11, 2017

Others think it makes perfect sense, because obviously a legend like Larsson should be the answer to any question.

@FritzAGrandAuld Henrik Larsson is the answer to every question that matters. Fact. — Internet Bampot (@TinternetBampot) January 11, 2017

UNBELIEVABLE SCENES ON POINTLESS! If in doubt, say Henrik Larsson. pic.twitter.com/9y2BHb1bky — Carrot Relish (@ChrisTreloar) January 11, 2017

If ever in doubt, just answer Henrik Larsson. — Ahsan (@Ahsi_7) January 12, 2017

Just goes to show you: Henrik Larsson is THE answer. — Ewan McTaggart (@ewanmct) January 11, 2017

Well, maybe not any question…

Wow 2 girls won Pointless by just guessing Henrik Larsson as an answer....wish the same tactic would work for exams... — Sukhhhhh (@SukhKhatkar) January 11, 2017

We also love the fact that there was such a killer story behind the answer – it’s basically like Slumdog Millionaire, but far less exotic.

That had to be one of my favourite ends to Pointless ever. "I have a footballer ...Henrik Larsson" Brillant!! — Ruth Gleghorne (@ruth_gleggy) January 11, 2017

So next time you’re asked a tricky question, why not take a punt and answer Henrik Larsson?