A guy on this week's First Dates Ireland dug himself a hole talking about sandwiches

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 02:04 pm

George is going to be on First Dates Ireland this week and from this clip, it doesn't look like he'll be getting a second.

George's date talks about a previous job working behind a deli, and from the moment George starts talking, it starts to go wrong.

George talks about a conversation he'd had with his local deli employee (a girl), and it went downhill from there.

"And I'm saying she because I mean mostly...like...men are bad at making sandwiches. You know what I mean?"

A fine hole George has dug for himself - we can't wait to see how the rest of the date goes.

Another clip features Kerry talking about sex on a first date and she got herself in a bit of hot water too.

Saying she wouldn't be interested sex after a first date, but wouldn't judge someone who did, she then refers to someone off camera which kicks off a fit of the giggles.

Gas.

First Dates Ireland is on Thursday at 9.30pm to RTÉ2.

