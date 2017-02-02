A department store in America is winning from Beyonce's pregnancy announcement

When Beyonce announced she was pregnant with twins, everyone on the internet went into meltdown.

Some fans were quick to point out that the now famous photograph looked like it was taken in the photo studio at American department store JC Penney.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

It turns out the people who run the JC Penney Twitter account know how to have fun and also have a pretty good command of Beyonce’s lyrics.

Michelle tweeted and deleted but girlllll, the Internet is always watching! @McCaseySmith @JCPenney you da real MVP today! 😂😂😂 #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/jd00oL14Z1 — Danielle (@theislandiva) February 2, 2017

Runs to the nearest JC Penney photo studio & demands the pregnant with twins Beyoncé package pic.twitter.com/EMPZdQkumM — sohail j akhavein (@sideofhail) February 1, 2017

Bey looks like she just got her photos taken at the JC Penny's portrait studio 😂 pic.twitter.com/eWkF3IpvXu — Hannah (@hannah_pirkle) February 1, 2017

Beyonce keeping it real-can afford world' best photographer but gets maternity pics done at JC Penny #Beyonce #jcpennyportraitstudio — Laura Tatem (@Lauralkf) February 1, 2017

Time for us to go...to the left, to the left. We ❤️ Bey, we ❤️ the hive, we ❤️ you all. Keep the love on top. — JCPenney (@jcpenney) February 1, 2017

Whoever runs this account deserves a pay rise. Slay!