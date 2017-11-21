Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

A Daily Show reunion for Jon Stewart was the best part of Night of Too Many Stars

Tuesday, November 21, 2017

by Greg Murphy

A Night Of Too Many Stars brought comedians and celebrities together for one night to raise money for Autism services across the US.

Hosted by former Daily Show presenter Jon Stewart, the night was filled with laughs, technical glitches and all-out mayhem, but what more could you want from a fundraiser.

The opening of the show saw Stewart kick off the night with a little help from his former late-night colleagues, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, and Samantha Bee.

Criticising Stewarts hosting technique, the other comedians took to the stage, Bee via video screen, to show Stewart that he has been out of the game too long.

"Oh look, Jon Stewart put on a suit again.

"We’re all supposed to bow down when he emerges like a Borscht Belt Punxsutawney Phil to mansplain the world to us."

Samantha Bee does not hold back.


