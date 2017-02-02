Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

70s pop star David Cassidy to retire after farewell concerts

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 04:52 am

David Cassidy is wrapping up his 50-year career.

The 66-year-old entertainer has revealed he plans to retire at the end of the year after a series of farewell concerts.

In a statement on his website, David said his arthritis had made performing difficult in recent years.

David Cassidy performing in concert at London’s Hammersmith Apollo in 2008 (PA Wire)
The one-time Partridge Family heartthrob said: “This is not a complete ‘Good bye’ but I’m planning on working much less.”

He is set to perform in Las Vegas on February 17 before taking part in two more shows in Southern California on February 18 and 19.

A spokeswoman for David said he will perform some dates on America’s east coast next month as well.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Showbiz World, David Cassidy, The Partridge Family,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

British music producer who featured on Kanye West album says he would not back Grammys boycott

Kate Bosworth leads seriously stylish pre-Bafta party in London

Chase contestant left red-faced after getting an easy question wrong

Ellen DeGeneres has reacted to Beyonce's baby news in the best way possible


Lifestyle

Theatre review: Autumn Royal, Everyman, Cork 3/5

Vintage male: This is how every man over 50 should aim to look

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 