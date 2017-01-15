7 ordinary game shows that were basically made terrifying in the final episode of Sherlock

The Sherlock finale was so intense people were struggling to cope.
Omg this last episode is so intense I can't breathe #Sherlock— N to the J (@pianistnj) January 15, 2017
This episode is too much 😩😩 #Sherlock— Michael Kiely (@MrMichaelX) January 15, 2017
Evil Eurus Holmes locked her siblings Sherlock and Mycroft and Dr Watson in a see-through room and made them complete tense tasks in order to save various lives.
And it reminded many people of certain popular TV game shows, but like a super terrifying version of them.
What kind of sick game is this? #Sherlock— Sandra (@thelostimelady) January 15, 2017
It's like watching a psychopathic game show #sherlock— Laura Crichton (@lj_original) January 15, 2017
#Sherlock "do you want to play a game?" IM SORRY I DIDNT KNOW I WAS WATCHING SAW— revati (@mayberev) January 15, 2017
1. Phillip Schofield’s show got a horrifying makeover.
this is like a really intense version of The Cube #Sherlock— Keiley (@xitskeileyx) January 15, 2017
2. This escape game isn’t going to get a good review on Trip Advisor.
Is this an advert for those Escape Rooms? #Sherlock— Martin W (@dmartw) January 15, 2017
3. Hopefully the reboot won’t take any tips from this version.
This Sherlock episode is like a really messed up version of the Crystal Maze #Sherlock— Laura Cuthbert (@laurawilko5) January 15, 2017
4. Think they’d prefer to eat some bugs, to be honest.
this is like an intense version of the bush tucker trials #Sherlock— mila (@left4deadmila) January 15, 2017
5. Where’s Noel Edmonds calming voice when you need it?
More intense than a game of Deal Or No Deal #Sherlock— Cumberbuddy (@Cumberbuddy) January 15, 2017
6. This is certainly NOT a version for kids.
I hope this episode of the Adventure Game ends with the Vortex #Sherlock— Simon Belcher (@nimbos) January 15, 2017
7. It’s like this comedy game show but completely stripped of any comedy.
This is like the darkest episode of #Taskmaster ever. #Sherlock— Owen Collins (@OGBCollins) January 15, 2017
It’s cool though, it’ll never get another series.
This is a terrible game show, it'll never get renewed. #Sherlock— Red (@MiaPia) January 15, 2017