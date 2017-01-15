Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

7 ordinary game shows that were basically made terrifying in the final episode of Sherlock

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 10:50 pm

The Sherlock finale was so intense people were struggling to cope.

Evil Eurus Holmes locked her siblings Sherlock and Mycroft and Dr Watson in a see-through room and made them complete tense tasks in order to save various lives.

And it reminded many people of certain popular TV game shows, but like a super terrifying version of them.

1. Phillip Schofield’s show got a horrifying makeover.

2. This escape game isn’t going to get a good review on Trip Advisor.

3. Hopefully the reboot won’t take any tips from this version.

4. Think they’d prefer to eat some bugs, to be honest.

5. Where’s Noel Edmonds calming voice when you need it?

6. This is certainly NOT a version for kids.

7. It’s like this comedy game show but completely stripped of any comedy.

It’s cool though, it’ll never get another series.

