5 reasons why you have to check out Broadway’s newest hit, Dear Evan Hansen

Move over Hamilton, there’s a new Broadway musical in town - Dear Evan Hansen.

The new musical opened on Broadway in December 2016, although it's been making an impression on the world since its Off-Broadway production in March 2016.

Now before you stereotype the world of musical theatre, this is one production that you will struggle to find jazz hands.

The title character, Evan Hansen, is a high school senior with social anxiety disorder who finds himself amid the turmoil that follows American high school drama.

Don’t worry, it’s not all doom and gloom and here’s five reason why we think you should check it out.

1. It’s real and present

Most musicals intend to transport you into a world of make believe such as green witches, flying carpets and little girls with magic powers.

Dear Evan Hansen is a show full of high school dramas, iphones, social media and ‘going viral’.

2. It’s relatable

Whether you’re a teenager, parent, sister or a friend at some point of the show you’ll find yourself relating to at least one character going through everyday life.

Take ‘Does Anybody Have a Map’ for example:

Our new life theme tune.

3. It sends an amazing message

The show tackles the topics of social anxiety, teenage suicide, depression, single parenthood/missing parents and loneliness.

If you’re a big fan of Netflix’s 13 Reason Why, you’ll love this.

The show even promotes hashtags such a #youarenotalone and #youwillbefound.

4. Ben Platt

The lead of Evan Hansen himself is played by Ben Platt. You may recognize him from such blockbusters as Pitch Perfect 1 and 2.

Honored to have been part of this film and so thrilled to finally see it! #NYFF #BillyLynnsLongHalftimeWalk A post shared by Ben Platt (@bensplatt) on Oct 14, 2016 at 6:43pm PDT

5. The score

We’ll just let that do the talking.

Bravo, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Bravo.

We would recommend giving the story a read before taking on the soundtrack but trust us, it's worth it.