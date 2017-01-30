1975 announce exciting Dublin date

1975 have announced that their coming to Dublin.

The british rockers will play Malahide Castle on June 17.

The band have just released their new single Loving Someone through Dirty Hit/Polydor which is out now.

This single is taken from their critically-lauded second album 'I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it'.

The album debuted at Number one in both the UK and US chart, with sales of over 900,000 to date.

Tickets are €49.50 and on sale from usual outlets this coming Friday, February 3 at 9am.