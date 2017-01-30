Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

1975 announce exciting Dublin date

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 10:52 am

1975 have announced that their coming to Dublin.

The british rockers will play Malahide Castle on June 17.

The band have just released their new single Loving Someone through Dirty Hit/Polydor which is out now.

This single is taken from their critically-lauded second album 'I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it'.

The album debuted at Number one in both the UK and US chart, with sales of over 900,000 to date.

Tickets are €49.50 and on sale from usual outlets this coming Friday, February 3 at 9am.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Blondie to play British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park

Mel and Sue head to ITV - but it's just a one-off

Des Cahill’s performance on last night’s DWTS was worth the TV licence alone

Tate Modern director warns of threat over freedom of expression


Lifestyle

Why all the ladies are smitten by our sexy, elegant boy

Five things to do this week

Enough’s enough in 2017: It's time to move on from Hygge

People must stop using St Vincent de Paul to get rid of rubbish

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 