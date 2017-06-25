Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

16 weird things spotted at Glastonbury that have nothing to do with music

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 11:35 am

More than 200,000 people are enjoying the sunshine and music at the Glastonbury Festival.

But its not all about the music at the 900-acre site in Pilton, Somerset, as these photos prove…

1. Theresa May frolicking through wheat fields flag

2. This philosophical question

3. Ancient hand-fasting ceremony

Glastonbury Festival 2017.
(Ben Birchall/PA)

4. Aliens

5. Traffic cone hats

Glastonbury Festival 2017.
(Ben Birchall/PA)

6. Dancing astronauts

Glastonbury Festival 2017.
(Yui Mok/PA)

7. Mermen

8. Live art

9. This career path sign

10. Bottle balancer

Glastonbury Festival 2017.
(Ben Birchall/PA)

11. Cloud-printed suits to make your eyes go funny

12. Small ass chairs

13. These signs

Glastonbury Festival 2017.
(Yui Mok/PA)

14. Giant Jeremy Corbyn cardboard cutout

15. Sheeran sheep

16. Police fairies

