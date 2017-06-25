16 weird things spotted at Glastonbury that have nothing to do with music

More than 200,000 people are enjoying the sunshine and music at the Glastonbury Festival.
But its not all about the music at the 900-acre site in Pilton, Somerset, as these photos prove…
Undisputed winner of best flag of the festival thus far: Theresa May frolicking through wheat fields at West Holts. JL pic.twitter.com/Lx1vPfgj9s— Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 23, 2017
Thoughts? DH pic.twitter.com/ErLjlN2rkl— Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 23, 2017
Aliens invade Glastonbury Festival... Dance for your lives! 👽👽👽#Glastonbury2017 #Glastonbury #GlastonburyFestival #glastonburyfestival2017 pic.twitter.com/T3QVX1pUfr— Ben Birchall (@BenBirchallUK) June 24, 2017
Mermen in the Circus Field warned about their cruel treatment of trolls. JL pic.twitter.com/Qd7BupFsmh— Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 24, 2017
Live art. DH pic.twitter.com/96QGBMThkU— Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 23, 2017
"Turn left for peace and left again for anarchy." JL pic.twitter.com/EqCqlxRnLJ— Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 23, 2017
Surrealism in symmetry. Rene Magritte would be proud. JL pic.twitter.com/umSNqlIM1k— Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 24, 2017
For bijou donkeys. JL pic.twitter.com/lJW43qkkXR— Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 23, 2017
Craig and Corbs #Glastonbury2017 pic.twitter.com/PptSR2lGGT— Francesca Gosling (@francgosling) June 24, 2017
Be on the lookout for Sheeran sheep! DH pic.twitter.com/j7tL5xdR1P— Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 22, 2017
Everyone's arriving at The Other Stage for Liam! AS pic.twitter.com/qWIAktslC3— Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 24, 2017