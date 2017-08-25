100% each other’s type on TV: Love Island duo’s spin-off revealed

Reality TV’s biggest bromance will make a return to the small screen when Love Island duo Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay reunite for their own spin-off series.

During their time on ITV2’s Love Island, the pair won over viewers as their friendship inside the villa blossomed.

The broadcaster has announced their return with a two-part series titled Chris And Kem: Straight Outta Love Island.

Cetinay, who was crowned winner of the series with Amber Davies, and Hughes will “set out on a musical journey of discovery, as they explore the world of rap, grime and hip-hop”, ITV said.

Some of their former Love Island co-stars will also feature as the twosome build up to their first-ever live performance for a crowd.

Cetinay said: “Amber aside, Chris was the best thing to come out of the Love Island villa for me. He’s like an actual brother, so when the opportunity came up to pick up where we left off and take our bromance to the next level it was a no-brainer.”

Hughes said: “Some of my best nights in the Love Island villa were rapping around the fire with my boy Kem. We’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over!”

The pair became renowned for their musical duets while inside the villa and even attracted the attention of grime star Stormzy.

The Big For Your Boots singer amused viewers during the show when it emerged he was a huge fan and commented on Twitter that Hughes was “too good for her” in reference to Hughes’s partner Olivia Attwood.

Cetinay also approached the musician after he left Love Island, writing on Twitter: “Yo my g @Stormzy1 what you saying…track soon come.”

The star responded: “Oiiiiii MAN LIKE KEMMMMMMM don’t gas me. The legend is home.”

Cetinay then tweeted: “My absolute guyyyyyyyy, seriously though come round mine asap clip abit of food, catch-up then get to writing.. Bars at the ready.”

Stormzy, who was touring Australia at the time, wrote: “Bro as soon as I’m back from Aus I’m coming to link you straight away serious.”