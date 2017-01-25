Home»Breaking News»business

WOW air: Dublin on shortlist of potential bases outside Iceland

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 11:22 am

The head of WOW air has confirmed Dublin is on a shortlist of potential locations for its first base outside Iceland.

The low fares airline flies in and out of Dublin to the US via Iceland, and will add services from Cork in the coming months.

There are reportedly two other contenders in the running for its new hub.

However CEO of WOW air Skuli Mogensen would not be drawn on the capital's competition today: "I can't say at the moment, but we like Dublin for a number of good reasons and even if for whatever reason we would end up taking the next step somewhere else we would still look at Dublin as a potential going forward.

"So we are not going to stop just with two hubs, our mission is to continue to expand and it has been working quite well."

