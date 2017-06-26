Home»Breaking News»business

Wetherspoon's to create 200 jobs in €15m 'super pub' in Dublin

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 10:21 am

Up to 200 jobs are on the way to Dublin in a new bar and hotel from JD Wetherspoon.

The pub chain is spending €15m on developing the pub and 98-bedroom hotel in the Camden Street area of the city.

It will begin working on the project in February 2018 and the development - the company's biggest ever single investment in the European Union - is set to open in early 2019.

Its chairman Tim Martin was one of the most well-known figures who campaigned in favour of Brexit.

He said: "We are looking forward to developing the site into a fantastic pub and hotel.

"It will be the biggest single investment undertaken by Wetherspoon and will result in our largest hotel alongside a superb pub.

"Our pubs in the Republic of Ireland are thriving and we are confident that the pub and hotel will be a great asset to Dublin and act as a catalyst for other businesses to invest in the city."

The pub area will be set over two floors and will include a beer garden.

The British chain currently has five pubs in the Republic of Ireland.

