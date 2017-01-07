Home»Breaking News»business

Volkswagen recalls 136,000 vehicles in the US to check antilock brakes

Saturday, January 07, 2017 - 07:07 pm

Volkswagen Group of America is recalling nearly 136,000 Audi and Volkswagen vehicles to fix potential problems with their antilock brake systems.

The recall covers 135,683 vehicles - including certain 2009-10 Volkswagen Jetta A5 sedans, 2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen, Eos, GTI, Rabbit, Audi A3 and the 2010 Volkswagen Golf A6.

In them, the control unit for the antilock brake system may fail when the system or the vehicle's electronic stability control are activated.

Volkswagen will notify owners, and repairs will be made free of charge.

The carmaker traced the problem to the use of an incorrect solder compound, which may cause cracks that prevent sufficient electrical power to flow.

AP

