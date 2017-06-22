Home»Breaking News»business

US stock indexes hold steady as oil's dismal week eases

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 11:18 pm

US stock indexes have held steady after the price of oil halted its slide, at least for now.

Energy stocks fell again, but not by nearly as much as earlier in the week, after crude rose for the first time in four days. Big gains for health care stocks also helped to offset losses for financial companies and other areas of the market, leaving indexes close to flat.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index edged down by 1.11 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,434.50. The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 12.74, or 0.1%, to 21,397.29, and the Nasdaq composite index rose 2.73 points, or less than 0.1%, to 6,236.69.

Markets this week have been dominated by oil's tumbling price and worries about how much it will affect the broader market. Benchmark US crude rose 21 cents to settle at 42.74 US dollars per barrel, and Brent crude, the international standard, added 40 cents to 45.22 US dollars per barrel. It may not sound like much, but it is a big shift in momentum from earlier in the week, when oil dropped to its lowest level since August on expectations that supplies will exceed demand.

Energy stocks in the S&P 500 dipped by 0.1%, a much milder drop than the prior two days, when they fell at least 1.2%.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Drop in oil price hits energy stocks on Wall Street

Tesco to cut 1,100 jobs in plan to close call centre in Wales

Department of Justice HQ on the market for €20m

Uber CEO quits after pressure from investors


Today's Stories

AIB IPO to raise €3.05bn

Perjury law could end ‘lies for cash’

AIB IPO to raise €3.05bn

ECB upbeat on growth prospects

Lifestyle

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

Bringing the bust to book in Sally Rooney's debut novel

Author describes what it's like when a man becomes a woman

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 