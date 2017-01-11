Home»Breaking News»business

US stock indexes close higher after boost from energy companies

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 09:17 pm

Energy companies have led US stocks slightly higher, nudging the Nasdaq to its fifth record-high close in a row.

Rising crude oil prices gave energy firms a boost including oil rig operator Transocean, which rose 4%.

Healthcare stocks fell after President-elect Donald Trump spoke about the need for the government to stem drug costs by creating new bidding procedures.

Pharmaceutical company Endo International led the fallers in the Standard & Poor's 500 index, sliding 8.5%.

The stock market spent much of the day wavering between small gains and losses as investors sized up outlooks from several companies ahead of the latest batch of corporate earnings reports.

"The heavy load comes in the coming weeks," said Tim Dreiling, regional investment director for US Bank's Private Client Reserve. "There's a little bit of a wait-and-see on what those earnings numbers look like."

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 98.75 points, or 0.5%, to 19,954.28.

The S&P 500 index added 6.42 points, or 0.3%, to 2,275.32.

The Nasdaq gained 11.83 points, or 0.2%, to 5,563.65. The index has risen every day this year.

During a press conference, Mr Trump said the government has to create new bidding procedures for the pharmaceutical industry "because they're getting away with murder".

The remarks sent healthcare stocks broadly lower, particularly pharmaceutical companies.

At one point, drugmakers and one prescription drug distributor accounted for the nine biggest losers in the S&P 500.

Big US companies start reporting fourth-quarter earnings this week.

On Friday JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America release their results.

"As we look into 2017, we still expect equities are going to be able to grind higher, because we still have enough of an economic push to do that," Mr Dreiling said.

"But a move up in equities is going to have to come from earnings, otherwise, these valuations ... look pretty stretched, pretty rich at these levels."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS stocks,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Alphabet has killed off its solar-powered drone project

52% think they're in the wrong career

Using autofill could give away more information than you intend

Your Windows PC could soon lock itself when you step away from it


Today's Stories

Poor value in public and private health

Sharp rise in service company failures

World Economic Forum’s unequal world warning

Oil price rises to $55 a barrel as US uses stocks

Lifestyle

Meet the group reviving the fine art of conversation

Zero Waste movement aims to reduce household waste

A question of taste - Jen Coppinger

No Disco for a new generation

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 