US Govt 'backs down' from bid to 'unmask' Twitter users critical of Trump

Saturday, April 08, 2017

Twitter says the US government backed down on a request for records that could identify users behind an account opposed to President Donald Trump.

As a result, Twitter is withdrawing a federal lawsuit that challenged the government's request.

Twitter charged that efforts by the government to "unmask" the people behind the account violate the First Amendment.

The account in question is @ALT_uscis, a reference to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services office.

The account, which is frequently critical of Trump administration policy, described its users to The Associated Press in February as employees and former employees of the agency.

