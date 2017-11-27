Home»Breaking News»business

US firm doubles Irish operations by announcing 40 new jobs in Dublin International HQ

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 11:14 am

Tánaiste and Minister for Business Frances Fitzgerald today announced 40 new jobs in Dublin.

The jobs come as US firm Md7 doubles the size of its International HQ in Dublin.

Md7 is a turnkey site development and real estate optimization company serving the telecommunications industry since 2003.

"The roles we are creating here include a range of skill sets, all of which will require third level qualifications. We have expanded in order to support the operations of our growing business and to serve our customers in Ireland, the UK and Europe," said Md7 President and CTO Mark Christenson.

Minister Fitzgerald described the announcement as "very good news".

"All these jobs require third level qualifications and the development builds on the Government’s policy of developing new niche areas in the telecommunications sector," she said.


