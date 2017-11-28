Home»Breaking News»business

'Upwards of 20,000 workers' could lose jobs due to Bombardier tariffs

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 08:36 am

Huge tariffs placed on Bombardier in the United States could result in 4,000 jobs being lost in the North.

Antrim and Newtownabbey council last night voted unanimously to support the Bombardier jobs campaign.

Union officials gathered to lobby the local representatives.

"This is an issue not just for 4,000 workers and their families," said Susan Fitzgerald from Unite.

"It affects the broader supply chain which we estimate is upwards of 20,000 workers.

"It's an issue for the Northern Ireland economy."


KEYWORDS

Bombardier

More in this Section

Cyber Monday and Black Friday 'an important part of seasonal shopping' in Ireland

Adnoc seeking $2bn in rare oil IPO

Concern over Donald Trump tax plan wanes

The Monday Interview: Sheila Fitzpatrick, founder, Alternative Bread Company


Today's Stories

US rates plan not set in stone

EU views North as a new Berlin in Brexit talks

Bitcoin’s record high may also prove to be its peak

Cake firm enjoys sweet success with quirky marketing and packaging

Lifestyle

The Butter Exchange Band will go marching far into the future

Online Lives: Adam Coleman - Fashion and social issues blogger

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

The islands of Ireland: A Rising tide and the arrival of the Aud at Illauntannig

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »