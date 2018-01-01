Home»Breaking News»business

Up to a third of SMEs 'can’t afford wage increases': ISME

Monday, January 01, 2018 - 10:14 am

Small and medium businesses have warned they will not be able to afford wage increases any time soon.

ISME, which represents the sector, said continuing economic challenges mean revenue is not available to fund pay increases.

Chief executive Neil McDonnell said: "There's a sort of 'two-economy' thing at the moment," he said. "We are seeing wages, more or less across the board, rising at a steady 2.5% to 3% in most areas of the economy.

"Unfortunately for some of our member companies, up to a third of them are not going to be able to meet wage pressure. They're not doing it because they don’t want to give wage increases - the money (just) isn't there."


More in this Section

Getting the mindset to drive technology in your business

Glenisk eyes growth despite Brexit

Stock markets end year on new high

Brexit, wage inflation and increasing costs main concerns for small businesses in 2018


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

Optimistic signs but Government holds key to offshore oil success

Ireland’s entrepreneurs step up a gear but still a way to go

KYRAN FITZGERALD: Icebergs loom even as the ship sails on

Lifestyle

Dieting fads through the years

Weighing in on New Year resolutions

James Norton is bonding with a family of gangsters

Pink Floyd in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 30, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 39
    • 44
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »