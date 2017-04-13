Home»Breaking News»business

Up to 300 towns and villages to benefit from €20m investment

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 04:51 pm

Retail Excellence has welcomed the announcement by the Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, Heather Humphreys TD of a €20m investment in town and villages under the 2017 Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Up to 300 towns and villages will benefit from funding under the scheme, which will be made available through local authorities over the next 15 months to support rural regeneration.

The scheme is targeted at towns and villages with populations of fewer than 10,000. Applications from towns can range from €20,000 to a maximum of €100,000. Funding of up to €200,000 will also be considered subject to certain conditions.

Lorraine Higgins of Retail Excellence said: "Retail Excellence has been to the forefront in terms of developing policy...on how to get the best from town centres, encouraging people to comeback, developing an evening economy and enhancing the quality of experience for residents and visitors alike.

"We are delighted to see this kind of investment targeted at rural towns and villages throughout the country.

"This fund is a critical initiative to rejuvenate and revive our towns which will make them more attractive and breathe life back into them. We would encourage all qualified towns to apply for these funds and determine the future direction of their place."

