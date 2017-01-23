Home»Breaking News»business

United Airlines glitch delays 200 flights

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 11:12 am

United Airlines has said six flights were cancelled and 200 more were delayed because of a computer problem which grounded all of its US domestic flights for more than two hours on Sunday.

Company spokeswoman Maddie King called the glitch an "IT issue".

The airline is waiving flight change fees until Wednesday for any travellers affected by the problem.

United said there will be no extra charge for anyone flying in the same class and between the same cities.

Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Babee on Board helps pregnant women get a seat on public transport

Australia wants to replace passports with biometric scanning

Pure Telecom creates 32 jobs with €1.8m investement

AECOM review sees construction pick up


Today's Stories

Cork Company of the Year Awards 2017: 'Large' Category

Highest fuel prices for almost 18 months - and it could get worse

Challenge for Irish business negotiating new trading arrangements during Brexit negotiations

Cork Business Association celebrating its 60th in style

Lifestyle

Are these movies even better than their books?

You have to hand it to great apes

Appliance of science: What's inside our brains?

Smartphones have ushered in a golden age of personal eccentricity

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 