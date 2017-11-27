Home»Breaking News»business

UK pharmaceutical firm to create 300 jobs in Dundalk over five years with €30m investment

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 11:35 am

A new pharmaceutical packaging and distribution facility in Dundalk is expected to create 300 jobs over a period of five years.

The jobs will include general management, QA/QC including QPs, production manager and supervisors, laboratory, engineering and maintenance, production operatives, warehouse, finance and administration, health & safety and human resources.

British company Wasdell Group has announced its intention to build a 70,000sq. ft greenfield facility on an IDA site in Mullagharlin, Dundalk,

The company, originally established in 1971, is now one of the largest and most experienced contract primary and secondary packaging supplies to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in Europe.

Minister of State for Employment Pat Breen said the operation will provide additional facilities and services for Ireland's thriving pharmaceutical sector.

"This project builds on the tremendous success we have had, in bringing new foreign project to Dundalk which has helped transform the economic standing of the town over a relatively short period," he said.

Wasdell Group Managing Director Martin Tedham said opening the facility in Ireland "makes sense".

"We have always had a strong customer base in Ireland and we are certain that this trend will continue with the impending Brexit situation as companies typically from the UK and USA look to securing a base to service their European," he said.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan echoed these sentiments, adding: "It also an ideal example of the type of Brexit linked opportunity IDA is working hard to secure."

For more information on the new roles please email Jobs@wasdell.eu


