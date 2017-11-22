Home»Breaking News»business

Uber confirms personal information of 57 million users and drivers was hacked

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 08:01 am

Hackers stole the personal information of 57 million Uber users and drivers last year, the taxi-hailing company's chief executive has revealed.

In a blog post, Dara Khosrowshahi, who took over in August, said he recently learned that two individuals outside the company "inappropriately accessed user data" in late 2016.

Stored in a third-party cloud-based service, Mr Khosrowshahi said the personal information of 57 million Uber users and drivers worldwide had been hacked.

This included names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers, as well as the names and number plates of some 600,000 drivers in the United States.

Mr Khosrowshahi said in the post: "At the time of the incident, we took immediate steps to secure the data and shut down further unauthorized access by the individuals.

"We subsequently identified the individuals and obtained assurances that the downloaded data had been destroyed."

Bloomberg, the first to report the story, said that Uber paid $100,000 to the hackers to delete the data and keep the breach under wraps.

Mr Khosrowshahi said there had been "no indication" trip history, credit card details, bank account numbers or dates of birth were downloaded by the hackers.

"While we have not seen evidence of fraud or misuse tied to the incident, we are monitoring the affected accounts and have flagged them for additional fraud protection," Mr Khosrowshahi said.

"None of this should have happened, and I will not make excuses for it.

"While I can't erase the past, I can commit on behalf of every Uber employee that we will learn from our mistakes."


More in this Section

Cork company celebrates 20th anniversary by donating day’s proceeds to Simon

Aer Lingus Regional raises passenger numbers on Donegal and Kerry routes

Research finds more Irish workers want to work remotely

Easyjet profits fall as sterling value dives


Today's Stories

Ireland needs more aircraft repair firms, not just lessors

Cork bread company donates celebratory taking to Simon Community

Ireland must forge even closer links with eurozone

Is this the end for zero-hour contracts?

Lifestyle

Toy story: 10 toys guaranteed to bring out the kid in all of us

GameTech: Star Wars Battlefront II: Chance to win Loot Skywalker

Military top brass: Meet the conductor of the army’s Southern Brigade band

Album review: Experience counts on U2’s return to form

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »