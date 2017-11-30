Home»Breaking News»business

Two companies announce jobs for Cork and Dublin

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 07:12 am

Up to 170 jobs have been announced at two separate companies.

Cloud computing firm Strencom is hiring an extra 20 people at its Dublin and Cork offices in a €6m investment.

In Dublin, IT company Equifax has announced 150 jobs at its Development Centre on Sir John Rogerson's Quay.

Mark Rohwasser from Equifax Dublin explains what he new roles will be.

He said: "These are largely technology jobs, including software engineering, business analysts and other IT specialists.

"So they will be working on both the enhancement of existing products and the development of new products for those customers."

At today's announcement (freom left to right) are Paul O’Dwyer, IT Development Centre Leader, Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection Pat Breen and Mark Rohrwasser, Interim Chief Information Officer at Equifax.


