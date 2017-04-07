Home»Breaking News»business

Trade talks between EU and Mercosur Latin American countries should be suspended, says MEP

Friday, April 07, 2017 - 08:56 pm

The ongoing trade talks between the EU and the Mercosur Latin American countries should be suspended, says Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy.

His demand follows recent revelations of serious fraud and corruption in the Brazilian beef and poultry trade.

Mr Carthy says the Brazilian scandal highlights the dangers of importing cheaper poultry and beef products from non EU countries.

"Obviously there will always be discrepancies in terms of the price the product can be made available, but if that discrepancy is down to a level of production that falls far below the standards that any European consumer would expect or accept then I think there is an onus on the European Commission to take action on this," he said.

"I think their failure to do so, to me, just spells out that they are blindly driving forward with negotiating a set of trade negotiations and in many instances European farmers are going to be the sacrificial lamb."

