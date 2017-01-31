Home»Breaking News»business

The owner of Guinness is creating a brand new Irish whiskey

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 04:03 pm

Drinks giant Diageo will create a new Irish whiskey as it looks to tap into the “world’s fastest growing” spirit.

The premium blend will be called Roe & Co, after 19th-century whiskey maker George Roe, and is set to go on sale in Europe next month at around €34 per bottle.

The owner of Guinness, Captain Morgan rum and Johnnie Walker scotch is going to pump nearly €25m into the spirit.

Master blender Caroline Martina (Diageo)
The manufacturer plans to refit its former Guinness factory at St James’s Gate in Dublin to produce the stuff.

Agriculture minister Michael Creed hailed the investment, adding global Irish whiskey sales have increased by more than 300% in the past 10 years with record exports of more than €400m.

He said: “Irish whiskey is experiencing a renaissance and is truly an Irish success story.

“It is seeing a return to the success it experienced in its golden era in the 19th century and is now the fastest growing spirit drink in the world.”

Production at St James's Gate will begin in the first half of 2019.

