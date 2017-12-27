Tech innovators and investors coming to Cork for ’Beyond the Internet of Things’ event

Nimbus Research Centre, in collaboration with SteriTrack, are proud to host a ground-breaking event for 2018 “Beyond the Internet of Things – How to harness the next wave of digital technology and investment” at Cork’s newest venue, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, on January 22, 2018.

The exciting event offers a unique opportunity for multi-nationals, SME’s, start-ups, entrepreneurs and academics to hear what international, battle-tested entrepreneurs, technologists, investors and dedicated researchers expect from the next wave of technology innovation and investment and to learn how their organisations can drive profit from it.

Headlining the event, direct from Silicon Valley, is Vitaly M. Golomb, world renowned venture capitalist, serial entrepreneur, best-selling author, and one of the gurus behind HP Tech Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Silicon Valley’s original start-up that focuses on global, early-stage investments in frontier technology.

Vitaly will bring his deep knowledge and experience to young entrepreneurs and corporate leaders alike to unleash their innovation and set them on the path to winning the future.

“We are in the midst of the next industrial revolution where entire industries will be transformed in the next decade. At Beyond the Internet of Things, I will provide an in-depth view of next-wave technologies that Silicon Valley VCs are investing money in and how you should be investing your time."

Among the array of international speakers, Internet of Things TED talk master, Professor John Barrett, will open the event with his insightful views on how the Internet of Things and beyond can shape our future.

Early-stage advisor, UK technology market expert and Founder of ConCap Ltd, Stuart Hillston, will also be on hand to advise tech companies on how to develop and articulate a commercial strategy that appeals to investors and to outline the stepping stones essential for businesses to reach international markets.

Free entrepreneurial, investment and funding clinics featuring one-to-one sessions between attendees and the people behind some of the world’s most influential companies will be held throughout the day. These sessions will provide invaluable advice and guidance on how attendees can facilitate investment, innovation, collaboration, and foster new commercial relationships.

Particular attention will be paid to matching attendees needs to the most appropriate funding mechanisms for their enterprises and providing updates on the latest funding calls, supports and investment opportunities available from Enterprise Ireland, H2020 and Science Foundation Ireland, as well as routes to access innovation and research resources from across Ireland and beyond.

The latest Gartner industry report indicates that 8.4 billion connected things are currently in use worldwide (up 31% from 2016) and expected to reach 20.4 billion by 2020.

With total spending on endpoints and services expected to reach almost $2 trillion in 2017, this is an essential event for all who want to understand where this new wave of technology and investment is heading and how it can be best embraced and exploited.

Standard tickets are priced at €120.

For more information visit www.beyond-iot.com