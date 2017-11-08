Home»Breaking News»business

Tech firm announces 70 jobs for Dublin

Wednesday, November 08, 2017 - 08:23 am

Seventy new jobs are on the way at an artificial intelligence start-up based in Dublin.

AYLIEN will announce the roles this morning as part of a €2m investment.

The company develops technology that can analyse large amounts of text and mine it for data.

Their tech is used by large companies like Sony, Microsoft, and Deloitte.

The Tánaiste, Frances Fitzgerald, said: "I am delighted to join Parsa Ghaffari and his team at AYLIEN for the announcement of 70 new high value jobs. Parsa moved to Dublin with the support of my Department through Enterprise Ireland under the Start Up Entrepreneur Programme.

"Today’s jobs and funding announcement, paves the way for AYLIEN to significantly scale its business globally. I look forward to continued engagement with AYLIEN."

AYLIEN's tools make it easy to understand vast amounts of human-generated text using Deep Learning and advanced Natural Language Processing.

Parsa Ghaffari, Founder and CEO of AYLIEN, said: "We are very excited to announce that we have partnered with Atlantic Bridge on our mission to enable developers and enterprises to make sense of textual content and unstructured data.

"We have had a great year so far, with phenomenal growth in traction and team size, along with signing up key customers and pushing the boundaries of scientific research in Natural Language Processing and Deep Learning.

"We are also taking a major step towards realising our product vision by introducing our latest offering, the Text Analysis Platform, which is currently in private beta and will be rolled out over the next couple of months."


