Home»Breaking News»business

Taoiseach announces €6m investment in Mayo that creates 20 jobs

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 05:03 pm

Taoiseach Enda Kenny announced the creation of 20 new jobs and a €6m investment in the Marine Institute’s facility in Newport, Co Mayo.

The 20 new positions will be based at the Marine Institute, Newport, where they will be engaged on a number of research projects funded from a secured pot of €6 million in research grants.

Speaking in Furnace, near Newport, Co. Mayo, Taoiseach Enda Kenny, TD, said:

"The Newport facility is a real example of innovation taking place in a rural community and creates exciting opportunities both now and in the years ahead [...] it firmly brings what is a rural area into a national and international context.

!This is a relatively unique research facility in operation since 1955 and I am delighted to see the continued excellent quality research that is taking place following €6 million in funding from research grants."

As the national agency for marine research, the Marine Institute seeks to assess and realise the economic potential of Ireland's marine resource, promote sustainable development of marine industry as well as safeguard Ireland's natural marine resource.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

May arrives in Turkey for talks on post-Brexit trade deal

€50m to be invested into Westport House

Google said to be planning a budget model of the Pixel

England, Scotland and Wales are getting their own flag emoji


Today's Stories

Glanbia and Tesco put focus on big food deals

Circle Oil assets sold off

Sales froth goes flat at US Starbucks

Lifestyle

Trend of the week: Shirt and jeans, the perfect couple

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Asylum seeker in the system of Direct Provision secures internship with Darina Allen

A guide to hosting the modern day dinner party

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 