Takata bosses face angry investors

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 11:07 am

Bosses at Takata - the company that made vehicle airbags which exploded - have faced angry investors.

During a shareholders meeting, some criticised Takata's handling of the crisis after the Japanese company filed for bankruptcy in Tokyo and the US yesterday.

Its faulty products were linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries around the world and led to the biggest ever recall in the car industry.

The firm is now set to be taken over by rival Key Safety Systems for $1.6bn.

Takata's inflators can explode with too much force when they fill up an air bag, spewing out shrapnel.

So far 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide, the largest vehicle-related recall in US history. That includes 69 million in the US, affecting 42 million vehicles.

