Home»Breaking News»business

Sweet treat for exporters as weak pound helps boost British chocolate demand

Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 07:54 am

Chocolatiers are hitting the sweet spot this Easter, with new figures showing the Brexit-battered pound is helping boost overseas demand for British chocolate and fuelling a surge in exports.

A total of £405 million-worth of chocolate was exported from the UK last year, up 13% from 2015, according to new data from the Department for International Trade.

The lion's share continues to go to EU countries, where UK chocolate exports reached £272 million in 2016, an increase of 18% from the previous year.

[timg]ChocolateHearts_large.jpg[timg]

Britain's confectionery brands have also seen sales grow further afield, with chocolate exports to non-EU countries rising from £127 million to £133 million.

Canada, Australia, the US and the United Arab Emirates now account for nearly half of the UK's non-EU exports of chocolate, while more and more people in Hong Kong and South Africa are also choosing British treats.

Separate figures from the Food and Drink Federation, released in November, also showed a surge in chocolate exports, with the group pinning part of the growth on a weaker pound.

Sterling's near 20% plummet versus the dollar has made British products cheaper overseas and buoyed domestic exporters.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, who is attempting to lay the groundwork for post-Brexit trade deals, said the figures show there is an "increasing appetite for our diverse range of sweet treats".

He added that his department is "helping new exporters get their first taste of international success, as part of an outward-looking global Britain".

One such firm is The Grown Up Chocolate Company, which now exports to more than 10 countries globally.

Founder James Ecclestone said: "British food has got a real kudos abroad, where it's seen as a quality product and we're riding on the back of that.

"This year we expect exports to be at least 25% of our turnover."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS chocolate, uk, pound,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Apple to begin testing self-driving car technology in California

Allergy warning as Nestle recalls batch of KitKat Bites

Cork-Limerick motorway 'viable' says Michael Noonan

Report shows drop in people downsizing homes as children living at home longer


Today's Stories

Irish model of handling bad debt isn’t working

Greece still the EU poster child for economic and social chaos

The US equity market is overpriced and ripe for correction

Institute of Directors: Conflicts of interest are rampant on Irish boards

Lifestyle

From king of comedy to radio star - behind the scenes on Al Porter's radio show

The big read: Japan, a window to the world

Darina Allen: A dedication to the magic and versatility of eggs

The return of the pantsuit

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 