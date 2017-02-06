Home»Breaking News»business

Suspected hacking attack forces NTMA to suspend its website

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 02:04 pm

A suspected hacking attack has forced the National Treasury Management Agency to temporarily suspend access to its website.

The NTMA says it detected an unauthorised attempt to publish content on its website from a remote source.

The agency says there was no impact on it's IT systems or operations.

A spokesperson for NTMA said: "The Agency's standard IT protocols took effect as soon as the unauthorised access attempt was detected. This suspension has no impact on the NTMA's IT systems or operations.

"Access to the website will be restored as soon as possible."

