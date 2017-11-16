Home»Breaking News»business

SuperValu brings 10 jobs to Tower with €2.2m investment into new store

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 12:51 pm

Grocery retailer SuperValu has today announced the creation of a new store in Tower, Co Cork.

The €2.2m investment will be used to redevelop an existing Centra store into a 'state-of-the-art' SuperValu store which will create 10 additional jobs and raise the total number of employees to 100.

The new positions will be based on the new fishmonger, butcher, and hot food counters.

The store is operated by local businessman Paddy O'Leary who said he is proud to be expanding his family business.

"We have been heavily involved in our local community for the past 50 years, and this new store is a testament for how far we have come." he said.

“It marks a new chapter for us, and we are delighted that SuperValu’s local sourcing policy allows us to build on our commitment to supporting local.

"We already enjoy a long partnership with the local GAA club, and now we can give back even more to our community by supporting local food producers. After 50 years, we can continue to repay our loyal customers by investing more into the local economy.”


