SuperValu and Lidl bring 40 new jobs to West Cork

A significant day for retail in Bantry in West Cork saw both SuperValu and Lidl invest heavily in the town, including 40 new jobs between them, writes Pádraig Hoare.

An investment of €8.5m in Bantry’s new 16,700 sq ft SuperValu will see an additional 20 jobs created at O’Keeffe’s SuperValu, bring employment to 100.

Proprietor Jim O’Keeffe, with Sports Commentator Marty Morrissey, with Bakers, Shauna Ní Chérthaigh, Michael O’Donovan, Jack Maguire and Mary Beamish, at the opening of the new €8.5 million SuperValu in Bantry today. Pics: Valerie O’Sullivan

The cutting of the ribbon to mark the new store opening was performed by six members of staff that have a combined 23 years service at O’Keeffe’s SuperValu in the town.

In addition to the more than 100 people employed at the new store, over 100 local tradesman and builders with Murnane O’Shea were employed on site during construction.

Hundreds of local people turned out for the official opening to see legendary sports commentator Marty Morrissey and celebrity chef and SuperValu ambassador Martin Shanahan assist the long-serving staff cut the ribbon at the Harbour Road store.

Sports Commentator, Marty Morrissey, inverviews Jim O’Keeffe, Proprietor

Proprietor Jim O’Keeffe said: “It is our incredible staff at SuperValu Bantry that add to the shopping experience at O’Keeffe’s and I’m proud to acknowledge today that many of our team have been working with us for several decades and it was really special to have the official opening performed by those whom together have over two centuries combined service.”

New facilities at the store include a café and restaurant, barista-style coffee dock, onsite bakery, off-licence, extended health food range and cheese and olive bar.

SuperValu employs approximately 14,500 colleagues, making it one of the State’s largest private sector employers.

The Great Colm Cooper enjoying some football banter with TV Commentator Marty Morrissey

Also in Bantry, former Cork Gaelic football captain Philip Clifford cut the tape to officially open the new Lidl store.

The new store saw the creation of 20 new jobs, with the firm saying it was a local community campaign to bring Lidl to the town that was a major factor in its opening.

The opening of Bantry brings Lidl’s number of stores in the Republic of Ireland to 154, with over 4,300 employees.

New store manager Nerijus Salnis said: “We are delighted to open Lidl’s 154th Irish store in such a fantastic location after seven months of construction. The local community of Bantry have strongly petitioned for the store to open and we were delighted to have this support during the planning process.”

The new store was welcomed by local suppliers such as Keohane’s of Bantry who supply seafood produce to Lidl’s network throughout the country.

Managing director Mike Keohane said: “Keohane’s is a family-run seafood company from Bantry Bay and our relationship with Lidl over the last six years has helped us create new employment in the area and grow the business.”