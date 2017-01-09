Study finds most Irish people believe Ireland's future is cashless

More than half of Irish consumers believe Ireland will become a cashless society in the future, according to a new survey from Core Media.

The study also found that three-quarters of people under the age of 22 trust the likes of Apple, Facebook and Google to provide financial and payment services.

It is expected that mobile and peer-to-peer transactions will lead the way, with nearly half of under-35s having already used these kinds of payment methods on their smartphones.

Google introduced its own Android Pay system in Ireland in December.

Apple is thought to be primed to introduce its own system into the Irish market, with Samsung Pay possibly arriving in 2017.