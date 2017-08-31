Home»Breaking News»business

Smithfield apartments on the market for €9.25m

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 02:18 pm

Smithfield Lofts on North King Street, Dublin 7, has been brought to the market today by Savills Ireland.

The property will be offered for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €9,250,000.

This equates to a gross income yield of 6.6% and an average breakup value of €185,000 per apartment.

"This is an excellent value-add opportunity, with increasing demand for rented accommodation, along with passing rents considerably below market rent and a very attractive average breakup value of €185,000 per unit Savills expect good interest in this asset," said Leona Mullen at Savills.

Built in 2000, the development comprises a 5-storey over basement building containing 57 apartments, 6 two storey town houses and commercial units. 44 apartments, 6 townhouses and 33 car spaces form part of this sale, with the other 13 apartments and commercial units in private ownership.

There are 16 one-bedroom apartments ranging from 40-59 sq m; 28 two-bed units ranging from 54 -75 sq m and 6 two-bedroom townhouses ranging from 65-82 sq m.

The units are located in an L-shaped block around a central courtyard and have lift services to all floors. The 33 car parking spaces are located in a secure underground gated car park.

The scheme is currently 98% occupied with gross rental income approximately €638,664 per annum. Rents currently range for one bed apartments from €835 to €1,300 per month, two bed apartments range from €860 to €1,500 per month and 2 bed townhouses range from €960 to €1,600 per month. The average rent across the scheme is €1,086 per month and if let at current market rents the average rent could increase to €1,710 per month.

The scheme is being sold on the instruction of Statutory Receiver David Carson of Deloitte.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS property

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Gibson Hotel in Dublin's Docklands put up for sale

Hotel room prices now higher than in the Celtic Tiger

Fox News channel to be pulled from UK airwaves

Ryanair announces 5 new routes from Dublin airport for summer 2018


Today's Stories

Diesel duty increase ‘would hurt rural Ireland’

Mortgage lending expected to grow 30% this year

State must prioritise citizen welfare over that of banks

€233m The Square shopping centre in Tallaght set to draw in buyers

Lifestyle

It's a family affair: The ups and downs of being part of the family business

How to find a job in the digital age

Festival founder Chuck Kruger bids farewell to island home of Cape Clear

Hot gossip for return of Cold Feet

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 