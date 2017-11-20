Shoppers expected to save millions as Black Friday 2017 sales 'to break records'

Retail Excellence, Ireland’s largest retail representative body, have today urged all retailers to get prepared for one of the busiest shopping weekends this side of Christmas.

For shopping fans this weekend will start with Black Friday where bricks and mortar retailers will be encouraging shoppers in store with amazing bargains and discounts.

Retailers with an online presence will be welcoming shoppers for Cyber Monday where similar bargains will be available.

Getting ready for Black Friday: Picture: Denis Minihane

Deputy CEO of Retail Excellence Lorraine Higgins today urged retailers to be prepared to take advantage of the forthcoming shopping festivals.

"After a degree of volatility in the retail industry since Brexit, retail sales were up 2% in Quarter 3 of 2017 so this weekend’s sales will be crucial to ensure this upward trajectory continues".

"Black Friday and Cyber Monday are relatively new shopping phenomena’s but these trends are here to stay. This weekend thousands of discerning shoppers will be hoping to snag bargains so we are urging our members to ensure they get their offers out there to take advantage of this shopping festival".

She went on to suggest Black Friday sales are becoming an increasingly important part of retailer’s strategies.

"Many have invested heavily in their stores and are enhancing their offers and experience for shoppers in order to encourage them back to their shops so this weekend will give them a chance to showcase their efforts.

"For Omni-channel retailers Monday will be an important day and many retail operators will be inundated with orders around the globe coming in for their products".

"With Budget 2018 putting money back in people’s pockets we expect consumer sentiment to be up. However, we would implore of shoppers to support retailers in Ireland by buying from those with a physical store presence here".