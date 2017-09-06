Home»Breaking News»business

Ryanair to bid for parts of ailing Alitalia

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 02:38 pm

Ryanair is to make a bid for struggling Alitalia's long-range assets by October 2.

Chief executive Michael O'Leary reiterated the intentions of his low-cost carrier to pick up parts of Alitalia, which filed for bankruptcy in May.

Mr O'Leary also told reporters in Rome that relaunching Alitalia requires job cuts, no matter who buys the company.

He said that Ryanair would offer Alitalia growth prospects meaning eventually more job security for more people.

Alitalia employees who went on to work for Ryanair would have to work hard and strikes would not be tolerated, he said.

Mr O'Leary said Alitalia should have more long-range routes for Asia, Africa and North America.

Italian government officials have said they want to avoid seeing Alitalia's assets split up for sale.

AP


