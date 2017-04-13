Home»Breaking News»business

Ryanair launches Easter sale

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 12:13 am

Ryanair has today announced an Easter sale.

Seats to over 900 destinations will be on sale from €19.99 across its European network.

Popular destinations include Barcelona, Faro, Krakow and Rome.

The reduced fares are available now for travel in April and May but must be booked before midnight Tuesday (18 Apr) and can only be found on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Robin Kiely said: “Ryanair customers are hopping off across Europe for the Easter break and it’s not too late to book a low fare getaway with our Easter specials."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Ryanair, sale, travel, tourism

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Newstalk CEO Tim Collins to step down

Ulster Fry Index hits three year high

Tesco welcomes first annual increase in UK sales for seven years

Brexit 'an imminent threat to Ireland’s economic security'


Today's Stories

Airline service under scrutiny

High stakes in Apple legal dispute with Qualcomm

Brexit price hikes eat into wages growth in Britain

Tesco recovery fails to overly impress investors

Lifestyle

‘It took eight years to get a correct diagnosis for HS’

Giving up Tinder for Lent: the struggle was real

Pretender to the throne of 'The King'

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 